EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies have found the car of a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks, according to a press release shared by the department on Friday.

Heather Gumina, who also goes by Heather Gumina Waters, was last seen on July 16 and has not been heard from since, the Sheriff's Department said. At the time of her disappearance, her car was also missing.

This week EDSO Detectives found the car, a 2005 black Infiniti G35, in El Dorado County.

While the department has not disclosed where the car was found, they said that it will be "forensically processed for evidence" in a press released shared on Facebook Friday.

Heather Gumina's current whereabouts are still unknown.

"There are many comments requesting updates to this case. At this time, we are still actively looking for Heather. We do not provide details on what exactly occurs during an active investigation," the department said on July 29.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact dispatch at (530) 621-6600, or cal Detective J. Sargent at (530) 642-4714.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

WATCH ALSO: Community college students won't pay a dime for first two years of college

A recently expanded tuition waiver signed by Governor Gavin Newsom means any first-time and full-time student will be able to attend junior college for not just one year with free tuition but two years.