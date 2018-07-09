The owner of two Northern California senior care facilities denies residents were abandoned as wildfires swept the area last October.

Oakmont Senior Living responded Thursday after state regulators moved to revoke licenses for two of its Santa Rosa facilities. State investigators contend that at least three residents were never evacuated and that more than 20 people would have died if family members and emergency responders hadn't helped them after staff fled.

The company says the allegations by the Department of Social Services are unfounded.

Oakmont says it never received an official evacuation order for the residents but decided to move them voluntarily and that all 418 of the elderly patients were safely evacuated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.