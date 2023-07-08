RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A small plane went down in a field northeast of Murrieta early Saturday morning with at least six people on board.
The Cessna aircraft crashed around 4:15 a.m. at Auld Road and Briggs Road in the French Valley area, according to Cal Fire in Riverside County.
Riverside County Sheriff’s found the aircraft fully engulfed in flames. There were six people on board and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.