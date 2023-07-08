x
News

Cessna aircraft crashes in Southern California field

The Cessna aircraft crashed around 4:15 a.m. Saturday at Auld Road and Briggs Road in the French Valley area, according to Cal Fire in Riverside County.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A small plane went down in a field northeast of Murrieta early Saturday morning with at least six people on board.

The Cessna aircraft crashed around 4:15 a.m. at Auld Road and Briggs Road in the French Valley area, according to Cal Fire in Riverside County.

Riverside County Sheriff’s found the aircraft fully engulfed in flames. There were six people on board and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.

