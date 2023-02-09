The child's father is facing several charges after being found in the passenger's seat of the vehicle with an open container of alcohol, authorities said.

PHOENIX — DPS troopers pulled over a 10-year-old driver after the boy led troopers on a pursuit Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The child's father is facing several charges after being found in the passenger's seat of the vehicle with an open container of alcohol.

The Department of Public Safety said the situation was brought to the attention of troopers at around 3:40 p.m. after a red pickup truck was spotted weaving and speeding westbound on Loop 101 at milepost 34, near Scottsdale Road.

DPS said a driver on the roadway told a 911 operator that it appeared a child was driving the truck.

A few minutes later, a trooper found the truck on the roadway and tried to stop it after seeing the driver changing lanes unsafely. The truck failed to stop and the trooper pursued it.

According to DPS, a few minutes later the driver stopped in the right emergency lane at milepost 26, just before the 7th Street off-ramp.

After the vehicle stopped, troopers confirmed that a 10-year-old boy had been the truck's driver. Troopers also found the child's father in the passenger's seat.

The Phoenix resident and 49-year-old father, Alvaro Alvarez, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail and is facing several charges including assault, crimes against children, and two counts of DUI. As of 9:58 a.m., Alvarez was released to self, according authorities.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

