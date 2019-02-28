DENVER — Investigators from numerous different agencies traveled to Wisconsin to conduct additional interviews with Chris Watts who is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters.

Members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and the Frederick Police Department interviewed Watts on Feb. 18 to develop further insight into the case, according to a release from CBI.

During those conversations, Watts provided investigators with additional information about the murders of his Shanann and their two young daughters Bella, and Celeste.

A report written report and audio files from those interviews is expected to be made available late next week as part of the Colorado Open Records Act.

Shanann and her daughters were first reported missing on Aug. 13, 2018. Watts initially made a public plea for help finding his family.

Chris Watts

However, several days later, on Aug. 16, investigators located Shanann Watts’ body in a shallow grave at a Weld County oil well and the bodies of Bella and Celeste in nearby oil tanks. Shanann Watts has been strangled to death. The two little girls were smothered, according to prosecutors.

In early November, Watts pleaded guilty to nine separate felonies. On Nov. 19, he was sentenced to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. He made no statement about why he did what he did.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS| Chris Watts Case