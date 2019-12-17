PORTLAND, Maine — A young hedgehog, curious about the world around him, gets lost in New York City - far from his home on a Christmas tree farm; that's the story mapped out in a new children's book called "Hugzbie's Christmas Adventure."

The book was written by Mary Shepherd, who spent more than two decades as a pediatric nurse. Shepherd grew up in Maine. Her job called her away, but she and her husband planned to retire back here where her family was. Mary never got to come back. In fact, she never saw the final copy of her children's book; she lost her battle with breast cancer this past June at the age of 57.

Her family - made sure her dream to inspire children continued through her book. Her mother, Marilyn Mahanor, says Mary saw a rushed edition of the book while she was in the hospital. There was something she loved about hedgehogs, and she wanted kids to know that the love of family is strong enough to get you through something scary.

Mary Shepherd sees a rough copy of her children's book.

Mary's sister-in-law, Terri Mahanor, says that Mary lived her life the way she wanted to - something that continues to inspire those who knew her. One way she continues to give back to others is through this Christmas book; the proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

