The William Land Golf Course in Sacramento is a historic place. It's one so many people have grown up with and have beautiful memories of.

People were shocked to hear that the golf course might close down, but now Sacramento city leaders are saying they won't let that happen.

The City of Sacramento is working with Morton Golf, LLC to come to an agreement, which would give the operations of the golf course over to Morton Golf starting July 1, 2018.

As part of the transitions, Morton Golf will still offer youth golf programs, which are produced by First Tee of Greater Sacramento.

More information on the agreement will be available at the City Council meeting on June 19.

