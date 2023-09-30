The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence held a world pumpkin weigh-off on Saturday afternoon.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Oh my gourd do we have the event for you.

This weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence held a world pumpkin weigh-off. The event was at noon Saturday.

At the weigh-off, they showcased some of the area's biggest grown pumpkins by farmers. Last year's record was 2,554 pounds, and it's the NYS North American record.

People attending the event can also check out the weekends attractions such as the corn maze, rides, games, cow train, magic show, and more.

This year's winning pumpkin tipped the scales at 2,023 pounds from the Andrusz family in Williamsville. It also marked the second year in a row the family took home the top prize, and the $1,000 that comes with it.

What is your guess ?!?!?!? Last year Andrusz Giants took home the record 🎃🎃💥💥🎃🎃 Do you think their pumpkin this year... Posted by The Great Pumpkin Farm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

To learn more about ticket prices and the farm visit www.greatpumpkinfarm.com