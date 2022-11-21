x
Club Q shooting victim: Ashley Paugh remembered as loving wife, amazing mother

Her family said she worked with the LGBTQ+ community to find welcoming foster placements for children through her work at Kids Crossing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Ashley Paugh, one of five victims killed in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, was remembered as someone who was indispensable to her family.

Kurt Paugh, Ashley's husband, released a statement on behalf of her family Monday.

"We’re absolutely devastated by the loss of Ashley," the statement read. "She meant everything to this family, and we can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives."

RELATED: 5 victims who were killed in LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting identified

Kurt said Ashley, his high school sweetheart, was a loving wife and amazing mother. 

"She loved her dad, her sister, and her family; Ashley was a loving aunt, with many nieces and nephews who are devastated by her loss," he said.

He said that Ashley "had a huge heart" and helped many people through her work at Kids Crossing, a nonprofit that helps find loving homes for foster children.

"She would do anything for the kids – traveling all over southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo and Colorado Springs to Fremont County and the Colorado border, working to raise awareness and encourage individuals and families to become foster parents to children in our community," the statement said. 

Credit: Paugh family
Ashley Paugh


RELATED: How to donate to victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

Part of her work included interacting with the LGBTQ+ community to find welcoming foster placements for children.

"During the holidays, Ashley organized giving trees and delivered them to businesses so that foster kids could have brighter holidays – and in fact, she was setting up giving trees even last week, canvassing Pueblo and Colorado Springs," the statement read.

"In addition to her family and making a difference in the community, Ashley loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers."

RELATED: Murder, bias-motivated crime charges recommended for LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting suspect 

Mourning the victims of the Club Q nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs

AP
Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The other victims who were killed in the shooting were:

  • Daniel Aston
  • Kelly Loving
  • Derrick Rump
  • Raymond Green Vance
Credit: CSPD
[Top L to R] Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh. [Bottom L to R] Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance.

