The Walton County Sheriff's Office said it's common for deputies to be called to the beach for suspicious items.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Three packages containing large amounts of cocaine washed ashore several beach areas this week, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The first discovery came about when a beachgoer on Miramar Beach told deputies they found what appeared to be "some type of narcotics." The package was in a clear Ziploc bag wrapped in clear plastic, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were able to confiscate the package and submitted it as evidence for destruction.

On the same day, deputies were called to Gulfview Heights Beach Access about another "suspicious" package.

"The caller said the package appeared to be a brick of cocaine washed up on the shoreline and notified the lifeguard near Ed Walline beach access," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office tested the contents inside the package wrapped in a black bag and it tested positive for cocaine, authorities say.

The following morning, deputies responded to Grayton Beach State Park for a similar incident where the sheriff's office says they found another brick of cocaine wrapped with a different logo on top.

Each of the packages was collected and submitted to be destroyed, the sheriff's office reports.

"It’s not uncommon for Walton County Sheriff’s Office to be called to the beach for suspicious items washed ashore from the Gulf whether it be ordnance, drugs, or otherwise," the agency said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office also notified the U.S. Coast Guard.