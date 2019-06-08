Communities are helping law enforcement throughout the country through National Night Out events like festivals, block parties or parades.

Here are some of the events that are taking place within both San Joaquin and Stanislaus County on Aug. 6.

San Joaquin County

Lord's Gym City Center's National Night Out

Lord's Gym City Center is giving out free school supplies to children who have an active membership with the city center during its National Night Out Event. Lord's Gym City Center is also hosting a dancy party and food trucks as well.

The event is from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Lord's Gym City Center on 848 East Hammer Lane, Stockton, Calif. 95210.

San Joaquin County Horsemen Association's and Robinson's Feed Company National Night Out

San Joaquin County Horsemen Association and Robinson's Feed Company are co-hosting their National Night Out event that will have a giant water slide and line dancing.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robin's Feed Company on 1150 E Victor Road, Lodi, Calif. 95240.

Tracy Family Resource Center's National Night Out

Tracy Family Resource Center is scheduled to have games, food and a salsa and chip contest for its National Night Out event.

The event is held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tracy Family Resource Center at 35 East 10th Street Suite A. Tracy, Ca, Tracy, Calif. 95376.

Ripon National Night Out

Ripon National Night Out event is scheduled to have hot dogs, chips, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy. Attendees can also win free raffle prizes.

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ripon Community Center at 334 W 4th Street, Ripon, Calif. 95366.

Stanislaus County

North Modesto Church Of God's National Night Out

North Modesto Church of God is giving out free hot dogs and dessert for its National Night Out free event.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the North Modesto Church of God at 1918 Sherwood Avenue Modesto, Calif. 95350.

Ceres Police Department's National Night Out

Ceres Police Department is offering food and soft drinks for its National Night Out event that also has face painting and a bounce house.

The SWAT truck and K-9 unit is also scheduled to be at the event.

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ceres-Whitmore Park at 3rd Street, Ceres, Calif. 95307.

