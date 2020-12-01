AUBURN, Calif. — Fallen El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael was remembered Saturday with a Cowboy's Honor Ride in Auburn.

Deputy Ishmael was shot and killed Oct. 23 while responding to a call about someone stealing from a marijuana farm.

Norman Nather put together the Cowboy’s Honor Ride where volunteer horseback riders traveled 1.5 miles throughout the city of Auburn showing their respect to the fallen officer.

“I said if a police officer gets murdered within 100 miles of me, I am going to come with something nice to do that the community can participate in,” Nather said.

Nather didn’t know Deputy Ishmael nor did he live in El Dorado county, but he knew he had to do something. So, he decided to ride.

“People get tears in their eyes and give us hugs and say thank you so much for coming and lifting up our community,” Nather said.

Mindy Whitney worked with Deputy Ishmael and recalled the day she found out he died.

“Most people when something happens with a friend or family member, you get to go home and mourn... we just had to come in and work harder,” Whitney said.

Whitney said she will remember the good times and how Deputy Ishmael served his community with pride.

“He would always come into dispatch after hours. He would hang out with us and make us laugh and say, 'Hey buddy.' He was just a really good person,” Whitney said.

