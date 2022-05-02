May 5 is the Big Day of Giving in Sacramento

Mark your calendars! The annual 24-hour online movement that helps the community raise money for local non-profits is May 5.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — May 5, 2022, is the "Big Day of Giving", a 24-hour online movement by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation that helps the community raise money for local non-profits.

Hundreds of organizations fill the pages of the Big Day of Giving website, some are big names others may be lesser-known but just as impactful.

Donate today to a local non-profit in your community. Visit www.bigdayofgiving.org and click "discover and donate" to find an organization in your area.

Need help choosing an organization? Check out some of our community partners in the below Facebook post to find ways how you can help.

