May 5 is the Big Day of Giving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — May 5, 2022, is the "Big Day of Giving", a 24-hour online movement by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation that helps the community raise money for local non-profits.

Hundreds of organizations fill the pages of the Big Day of Giving website, some are big names others may be lesser-known but just as impactful.

