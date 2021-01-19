Boards for Change, Republic FC prep for Black History Month auction to boost local groups

The auction will feature 20 works by local artists and a series of custom cleats donated by Republic FC players.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A new auction is preparing to build on the work that Boards for Change and Sacramento Republic FC have done for local organizations in Sacramento.

More than 20 works by local artists and a series of custom cleats donated by Republic FC players will be part of the Boards for Change auction on Feb. 1, 2021. As part of the Republic FC's Black History Month efforts, an expanded pop-up exhibition featuring additional works will also be launched to raise more funds and generate more community grants.

The new auction intends to build on the $21,000 raised by Boards for Change and Republic FC that was generated from a prior art auction.

As a result of that auction and donation campaign, 16 community organizations will get a $1,000 grant.

“Architects of Hope Inc. is honored to receive this donation from Boards for Change and Sacramento Republic FC. With this donation, we will be able to further our mission to create civically engaged leaders in our schools and communities by providing much-needed support to run our programs for at-risk Sacramento youth,” Architects of Hope Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Jairon Jackson said. “Over the last five years, we have been able to serve over one thousand youth across eight different school campuses and multiple school districts. We look forward to the opportunity to continue a partnership with SRFC!”

More organizations are also expected to be selected and work with Republic FC to make a coalition that discusses diversity and inclusion issues in the community.

Boards for Change is a community beautification project created in response to the 2020 summer protests. It was founded by Kimberly Prince, Shannan O'Rourke, and ABC10's Lina Washington.

“We are thrilled to provide these grants to local organizations enriching the lives of young people in Sacramento. We launched Boards For Change with a $2,000 fundraising goal and thanks to our generous community we've exceeded that exponentially, raising more than $21,000 to be directly invested back into local programs,” Washington said. “None of this would be possible without the support of Sacramento Republic FC, local creatives, and business owners working together in the most trying times. Let's keep going!”

Read more from ABC10