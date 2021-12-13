Cat named "Truffles" wins award for helping kids feel good about wearing glasses

Truffles and her owner, master optician Danielle Crull, were awarded $25,000 as the recipients of the "EyeBuyDirect" inaugural Eye Care Award.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A glasses-wearing cat from Mechanicsburg won an award for helping children who have eye trouble feel confident in wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles and her owner, master optician Danielle Crull, were awarded $25,000 as the recipients of the "EyeBuyDirect" inaugural Eye Care Award, which Crull says will help with her new nonprofit, the "Truffles the Kitty Organization."



Crull started bringing Truffles to work a few years ago so kids with severe eye problems that require surgery and treatments could hold her and feel comforted.

Now, Truffles the Kitty and her similarly-named non-profit organization help children embrace wearing glasses and eyepatches, comfort children that undergo eye surgeries and help buy the first pairs of glasses for children whose families might not be able to afford the sudden expense.