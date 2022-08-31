Family Day at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento | Race and Culture

"We want to make sure that Cesar Chavez Plaza is a place for families," said Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is working to attract more people to Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza in downtown Sacramento. That, primarily, includes Latino and Hispanic people and their families.

Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza sits on 2.5 acres. It comes with a café, fountain, picnic areas, seasonal farmer's markets and summer concerts. Even though the plaza is named after activist Cesar Chavez, it does not currently offer public events highlighting Latino people, history and culture.

Angel Rodriguez, who's a first-generation Mexican American, lives in Midtown. He mainly visits the plaza to grab food or coffee at La Cosecha Mexican restaurant. Rodriguez says he wants more educational and cultural events at the park.

"There's nothing really cultural that happens at the park," Rodriguez said. "I would love for there to be more awareness of the park. There's so much that we can do in the park to attract our people."

For the last three months, the City of Sacramento has been meeting with leaders in Hispanic and Latino communities to help revitalize the plaza.

Join us this Friday at the celebration of familia at Cesar Chavez Park. Old Mexican films depicting the rich cultural history of Mexico will be shown under the park's oak trees. pic.twitter.com/Gy2txSI6X3 — Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra (@EricZGuerra) August 31, 2022

Together, the group plans to hold "Family Day" at the park. It will feature entertainment, food vendors and screenings of classic Mexican films - many in Spanish with English subtitles.

Screenings will highlight movies from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema - the 1930s through the late 1950s. It's an era of timeless stars, legendary directors and critically acclaimed film classics.

"We want to make sure that Cesar Chavez Plaza is a place for families," said Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra. "We're going to have entertainment and vendors. As soon as the sun goes down, we're going to start movie. It's the good old-fashioned, black and white, Mexican cinema."