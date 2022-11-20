GoFundMe pages launch to help support victims of Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

One page said it wants "to raise funds for funeral expenses, medical expenses, or other expenses the families of those murdered or injured have to face."

DENVER — Following the shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, some fundraising pages were launched in an effort to support the victims.

The shooting left five people dead and as many as 25 others injured – and it left countless friends, family members and members of the LGBTQ+ community devastated by the senseless violence.

Two GoFundMe donation pages went up Sunday morning to raise money for the victims and their families.

GoFundMe said it has verified the pages as legitimate.

One of the donation pages, organized by Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage in Denver, said it had to raise its fundraising goal after receiving $25k in just two hours.

The donation page says it is raising money for "funeral expenses, medical expenses, or other expenses the families of those murdered or injured have to face."

Here is the message from the GoFundMe page:

"On Nov. 20, there was a mass shooting at an LGBTQ Club, Club Q, in Colorado Springs, CO. A gunman took 5 lives and injured 18 others. This GoFundMe is organized by Good Judy Garage in Denver and is intended to raise funds for funeral expenses, medical expenses, or other expenses the families of those murdered or injured have to face. We hope to be able to give at least 5k to cover the funeral expenses of each of the 5 community members killed."

Another GoFundMe page was started Sunday by a former employee at Club Q, the nightclub that was the site of Saturday night's attack.

Here's the message from that GoFundMe page: