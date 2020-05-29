Summer is almost here, but community pools remain closed in California

Community pools, including those at apartment complexes and gyms, are not allowed to open under Phase 2 of California's reopening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's hot outside, and we're weeks away from the official start of summer. Perhaps you're ready to take a dip in the nearest pool but not so fast.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said public pools must remain closed for now.

"The Stage 2 phase of reopening does not include community pools," CDPH said in an email to ABC10.

The department said pools at apartment complexes are considered community pools. Local counties are following the state's guidance on reopening public pools.

Sacramento County

"Apartment complex pools are not currently permitted to open," said Janna Haynes, PIO with the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance. Haynes also said public pools and pools at gyms are not permitted to open in the county.

Yolo County

"Apartment/community pools are not currently open in Yolo County," according to Jenny Tan, public information officer for Yolo County.

Yuba County

"Pools at a gym or apartment complex are still considered public pools. The only 'private' pools would be those at a home residence," said Rachel Rosenbaum,

Yuba County media & community relations specialist.

San Joaquin County

"Public pools and community pools, including apartment pools, are currently closed under the county and state orders," according to Public Information Officer Jolena Voorhis.

Placer County

Placer County Public Information Officer Chris Gray Garcia said the county is fully under the state's order since a local order is no longer in place.

Garcia said the county has reached out to CDPH about reopening apartment complex pools.

"Here's what they told us: Private apartment and community gated pools are not currently permitted to open," Garcia wrote in an email to ABC10.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined "considerations for the safety of those who operate, manage, and use public pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds."

The guidelines include hand washing, disinfecting frequently touched areas, and modified layouts.

