CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Denny's located at 4918 S Padre Island Drive, will be offering dine-in pickup and delivery.

According to General Manager, Jason, with any adult entree ordered, two free kid's meals are included with the order.

With any online order placed, a customer may nominate one elderly person in need of assistance, and Denny's will deliver free food to up to 5 elderly people in our community.

For more information, call (361) 992-4332.