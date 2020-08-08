San Diego Foundation grants $100,000 to non-profit ElderHelp to provide support for seniors in need

COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives, but none more than seniors. With so many deaths over the age of 60, seniors remain the most vulnerable population.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The San Diego Foundation COVID-19 Community Response Fund - with support from SDG&E - is giving the non-profit ElderHelp a hand in making life a little more comfortable for seniors in need.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant, ElderHelp is now able to provide more seniors with the support they need to shelter-in-place in their own cherished homes.

This San Diego non-profit said that it has experienced a 773% increase in requests for service since the stay-at-home order in March.

Once client, Nancy, explained how important this service is for her.

"I want to give you a million, billion thanks for sending Jed my way as a shopper. It was just extraordinary kindness," Nancy said over the phone.

The organization plans to use these funds to deliver fresh groceries and household supplies to local seniors and taking clients to medical appointments. On average, it is making over 500 deliveries each week to seniors in the community.

As a lifeline to more than 880 seniors, it has completely changed its model due to COVID-19 to not only make sure that the seniors are safe, but ensure the well being and safety of volunteers and staff making the deliveries.

According to ElderHelp CEO Deb Martin, “The greatest demand right now is help with urgent food, medication, and supplies, but we’re also working to address isolation, depression, and ease financial concerns. This grant allows us to meet the increasing demand and support the community at large.”

Anne Clifford has been an ElderHelp volunteer for over 25 years, serving as a grocery shopper and volunteer driver.

"Recent months, I have taken on grocery shopping for one client every two weeks and she is a joy. Prior to the pandemic, I would take them to more leisurely appointments [like] hair appointments and the gym," Clifford said.

If you would like to donate to ElderHelp or volunteer, click here.

THE SAN DIEGO COVID-19 COMMUNITY RESPONSE FUND

News 8 is proud to partner with The San Diego Foundation to raise EMERGENCY FUNDS NOW. 100% of donations will go to organizations helping San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 ongoing health crisis for: food security, other essential living expenses, emergent needs, and rent and utility payment support.

Click to DONATE »

Click for GRANT ASSISTANCE » | CALL 2-1-1 or visit 211SanDiego.org

Click for INTEREST-FREE LOANS »