SMUD hosts Giving Monday School Supply Drive at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As thousands of kids prepare to start distance learning, SMUD wanted to make sure that kids have the resources they need for back to school.
On Monday morning SMUD, along with Sacramento Republic FC and Cal Expo, held a school drive. Dozens of people came by to drop off donations.
"We definitely need help. There's a lot of people in the Sacramento area right now," stated Lindsay Vanlaningham, spokesperson of SMUD. "Especially those that are home distant learning, who need supplies. They usually get those supplies in the classroom, and they're not there right now. So they need the supplies here today. We need everyone to come out, but we are having a great turnout. We are having a lot of people come by and give. We are also seeing families come by that are needing them."
The school supplies will be donated to Sacramento Children's Home and surrounding communities. SMUD Giving Monday will be accepting donations until 5 p.m. at the Cal Expo Main Gate.
For those interested in donating, they can also visit this website.
The back to school season has started and in our previous video Target beat Staples in the school supplies battle, but can Target take Walmart down?