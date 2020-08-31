SMUD hosts Giving Monday School Supply Drive at Cal Expo

"We definitely need help. There's a lot of people in the Sacramento area right now," stated Lindsay Vanlaningham, spokesperson of SMUD. "Especially those that are home distant learning, who need supplies. They usually get those supplies in the classroom, and they're not there right now. So they need the supplies here today. We need everyone to come out, but we are having a great turnout. We are having a lot of people come by and give. We are also seeing families come by that are needing them."