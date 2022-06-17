Help ABC10 and Salvation Army Stuff the Bus

Bring much needed school supplies to local schools, kids, and families in need.

ABC10’s STUFF THE BUS SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE in partnership with Salvation Army to bring much needed school supplies to local schools, kids, and families in need.

As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families continue to experience daily challenges. The start of the school year can be a stressful time in a normal year, and for one in five children living in poverty, parents often must choose between buying school supplies or putting food on the table.

ABC10 and Salvation Army are asking you to drop off school supply donations June 27 - July 31, 2022 to sponsor locations (see below). All donations will help ensure kids in need start the academic year off right. Donations will help hundreds of thousands of families in the region!