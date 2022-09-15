Police later determined that the restaurant's daily deposit had accidentally been placed in her bag.

JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves.

According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after going through a local restaurant's drive-through on Wednesday.

Police later determined that the restaurant's daily deposit had accidentally been placed in her bag.

Thankfully, Oliver did the right thing and returned the money, saving the job of the restaurant's manager in the process, police add.