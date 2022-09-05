El Dorado Hills 13-year-old taking a big step into New York City's ballet scene

Kieley Leary received a coveted spot with the Joffrey Ballet School, one of the world's most prestigious dance academies.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills teenage ballerina is getting to take her dancing career to the next level by being accepted into the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York City.

13-year-old Kieley Leary began dancing before she even began to walk. Her mom, Nicole, says it didn't stop there.

"In the supermarket, on the beach, walking through the mall, no matter what the location, nor the time of day, Kieley will be found dancing," Nicole Leary told ABC10. "She started taking ballet at the age of 2, and we knew instantly that it was a fit."

It's especially rewarding to her local instructor Devon Marchant of The El Dorado Dance Academy.

"I grew up dancing at this school, and to have an opportunity to be a part of someone's journey like Kieley is truly special. I remember the day she came into my class she talked about going to New York City," Marchant said. "She wanted to be a ballerina and I said 'OK, let's see how you do on the bar.' I knew right away she had something special, and even more than talent she had drive."

Kieley practices every day, without fail. From the moment she gets out of school on weekdays to the moment she wakes up on the weekends.

Kiley told ABC10 she was caught off guard to learn of her acceptance to the Joffrey Ballet School which she'll begin this July.

"It's crazy. When I got the letter I was in shock, but so happy because my dream finally came true," Kieley Leary said.

