Future face of farming: Meet the Amador County teen changing the perception of FFA

Keshaun Monge, a 17-year-old Argonaut High School student with Indigenous and Black heritage, is making a change.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The Amador County Fair is back and continues to be "The Biggest Small County Fair," as its ads say.

It offers 30 acres of midway, carnival and performance areas, and agricultural contesting by the Future Farmers of America.

One of the teens competing in the arena is perhaps one of the most uniquely qualified to propel the organization into a diverse and represented future.

Keshaun Monge is a 17-year-old Argonaut High School student and a participant in the FFA for the 5th year running. His father is Black and his mother is a blood descendent of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians. He identifies as both.

"There are actually a few people like me. I do have cousins who show animals in Future Farmers. As lacking in diversity as you might assume it is, you will find all types of people with FFA projects. With that said, there's always room for improvement," said Monge.

He was raised early on in Sacramento and later his mom Jaime thought it would be a good time to bring him to the farm she and her family have owned since 1862.

"I brought him home to be a part of the tribe," she said. "I was raised learning the traditions of the Miwok; weaving, beading, and the overall culture. I'm excited to have him learn and to keep it going for those in our family who follow."

Monge also wanted to add a push for FFA. He says it's a great activity for anyone.

"Everyone should do this! It builds a great work ethic, it builds character. I mean think about it... what is the average person of this age doing? The general teen concept of summer is sleep in, go out whenever, play. With this, you have to put the time in, you have to work at it and manage it. It helps you build work ethic and prepares you for your future life," he said.

We're confident he has a bright future ahead of him and we can't wait to see where it takes him. For now, he's off to the Amador County Fair in hopes of collecting top honors for the 4th year in a row.

