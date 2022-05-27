An Elk Grove teenager's musical genius is featured in a new TV commercial

Elk Grove's Neil Kayyar plays 117 instruments, has broken 2 World records, and now Honda came calling!

ELK GROVE, Calif. — It's difficult to over-hype Neil Kayyar. The Elk Grove student has already broken two world records for playing the most musical instruments at his various ages.

"My father read that early exposure to music helped brain development, and my mother began placing a speaker playing Mozart to me on her belly, Neil said. "I was born playing."

The process must have worked, as Neil had broken the world record by the time he was 12, and again this year at 16. He plays 117 different instruments from all over the World.

Now he can add a globally aired Honda commercial to his list of accomplishments.

An ad released this week features Neil's mom Sukhbinder showing the ample room her SUV has, and the collection of Neil's instruments requiring that space.

The commercial began airing months after the shoot, and caught mom by surprise.

"I never told my co-workers about it," Sukhbinder said. "You know, I don't like to talk about myself...and then I see a message on the group message saying 'I SEE WE HAVE A COMMERCIAL STAR WITH A MUSICAL SON' and then I got the link and watched the whole day! "

Another big commercial with Neil hits later this summer, along with a children's book featuring his story and historical performance.

Neil has opened for the Sacramento Rivercats at their home field.

Neil has also played the American national anthem at a professional sporting event on the Northern Indian guitar, known as the sitar.

