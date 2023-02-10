The Cookie Boss from El Dorado Hills makes her Food Network debut

Fast forward and she’s created a lucrative farmers market distribution backed by her Instagram following and it wasn’t long until the Food Network came calling.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Jas Deoja, now Instagram famous as "The Cookie Boss,” began baking out of necessity only a year and a half ago with no intent of making it a profession.

“I was just needing cookies for my son’s birthday party and his birthday is the first week in January and it’s impossible to find a baker not taking the week after Christmas off. I had to do it myself," Deoja said. "He wanted a video game controller cookie, so I researched on YouTube, practiced and practiced, and realized that I liked it, and it came easy!”

Fast forward and she’s created a lucrative farmers market distribution backed by her Instagram following and it wasn’t long until the Food Network came calling.

“I nearly lost my mind when they called and I found out Duff Goldman was one of the judges. I mean Charm City Cakes is really responsible for launching the extreme bake craze. He was so supportive," said Deoja.

The Cookie Boss won’t reveal what happens on Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge but says it doesn’t matter, she’s just proud to represent.

“I just can’t wait for the community to be represented in the show, it’s such an honor," she said.

Try The Cookie Boss treats yourself at almost any El Dorado Hills farmers market or track her on Instagram HERE. The episode airs Monday, Oct. 2 on The Food Network.

Watch more on ABC10: Carmazzi Caramel Popcorn is beating out Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing contest