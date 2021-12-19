x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

After 48 hours behind the grill, these Memphis natives now hold a barbecue world record

A group of five friends said they've broken the world record for the longest team barbecue marathon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is home to five new Guinness World Record holders after a group of friends said they barbecued nonstop for 48 hours.

The record was previously held by a group of Italians and stood at 40 hours and 53 seconds while they celebrated the opening of a convenience store.

Addison Forsdick and Robert Hammons manned the grills and stayed by the grill station at all times with a five-minute break every hour. They were able to stack their breaks if they didn't use them in a given hour.

"It was awesome. We had a big group of people here to celebrate," Hammons said on winning the record. "Everybody was having a good time. It was a really cool experience."

The team started cooking at 9 a.m. on Friday and stopped at 9 a.m. on Sunday. 

Hammons said it all set in once the crew was 30 minutes from breaking the record.

Most of the food was donated to charity.

Related Articles

In Other News

Doorbell camera captures people running after Christmas decorations destroyed