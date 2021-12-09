Upgrades headed for Modesto's Martin Luther King Jr Park with $8.5M state grant

On Dec. 8, Newsom announced the state received $548 million in grant funding from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program

MODESTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $548 million in grant funding has been allocated for 112 new parks. The state investment will be towards revitalizing parks for underserved communities, according to a post on Twitter by the Office of the Governor of California.

Of the $548 million in grant funding, the City of Modesto was awarded $8.5 million by the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive will be the location for this renovation project.

Proposed park renovations include:

construction of a new splash pad

outdoor basketball court

lighted baseball/softball field

game tables

parking lots

lighted soccer field

new walking paths (approximately 1,700 linear feet) with five outdoor fitness stations

Event stage area with plaza

Restrooms

Lighting and security cameras throughout the park

Additionally, the park renovations include a new indoor gymnasium that will be added to the existing King-Kennedy Memorial Center as well as renovations and upgrades to landscaping and irrigation throughout the park, according to the City of Modesto.

“I am so proud of our talented and dedicated parks planning staff who worked hard to submit a winning grant application,” stated Laurie Smith, Director of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods. “With these funds, the City will be able to provide added recreational value to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and deliver first-class recreational amenities to residents for years to come.”

According to the City of Modesto, a lot of background work will need to be finalized before residents start to see construction equipment on site. The City expects to have a grant contract finalized with the state by spring 2022, which means that preliminary design would start in early 2023 followed by an estimated completion date in fall 2024.

This is the second grant received through Proposition 68 for this area, now totaling $17M in improvements.