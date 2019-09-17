SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Smithsonian is paying for anyone's admission to museums across the nation Saturday.
Participating Museums and cultural institutions are allowing anyone free entry if they have a Museum Day ticket. These tickets are distributed by email and are good for two people on Sept. 21. Just go on the Smithsonian's website, click on "Get a Ticket", choose a museum and fill out the short form.
People can only download one ticket for the day per email. Some museums need people to print out their ticket, so make sure to check with the museum before you go.
Participating museums include:
- California Automobile Museum, Sacramento
- California Museum, Sacramento
- California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento
- Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento
- Maidu Museum & Historic Site, Roseville
- Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, Vallejo
- Great Valley Museum, Modesto
- San Joaquin County Historical Museum, Lodi
- Haggin Museum, Stockton
- Sutter County Museum, Yuba City
The full list of museums participating can be found on the Smithsonian's website.
