SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Smithsonian is paying for anyone's admission to museums across the nation Saturday.

Participating Museums and cultural institutions are allowing anyone free entry if they have a Museum Day ticket. These tickets are distributed by email and are good for two people on Sept. 21. Just go on the Smithsonian's website, click on "Get a Ticket", choose a museum and fill out the short form.

People can only download one ticket for the day per email. Some museums need people to print out their ticket, so make sure to check with the museum before you go.

Participating museums include:

California Automobile Museum, Sacramento

California Museum, Sacramento

California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento

Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento

Maidu Museum & Historic Site, Roseville

Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, Vallejo

Great Valley Museum, Modesto

San Joaquin County Historical Museum, Lodi

Haggin Museum, Stockton

Sutter County Museum, Yuba City

The full list of museums participating can be found on the Smithsonian's website.

