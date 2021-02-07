Grass Valley man still delivering Meals on Wheels at 85 | NorCal Strong

A personal tribute has kept this Grass Valley man on the road for 30 years.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The people who make Northern California Strong are those who inspire us and make our communities a great place to live. ABC10 wants to highlight their strength by recognizing what they do. This week we want to introduce you to Everette Burkard.

In the rural area of Grass Valley, its residents make the community thrive, yet there are few volunteers who are as dedicated as Everette Burkard.

The 85-year-old is a delivery volunteer with the Gold Country Senior Services Meals on Wheels program, and he’s been on the road for 30 years now.

“I really love talking with all the people and you got to keep moving at my age," Burkard said.

Since his retirement in 1991, Burkard has traveled thousands of miles on both city streets and country backroads. He delivers cooked meals to homebound people who depend on the food and groceries from Meals on Wheels and he does it with his poodle Gabby sitting next to him.

Staff and volunteers with Meals on Wheels truly depend on his experience. Gold Country Senior Services Director Janet Marroletti says he’s been a familiar face for both clients and volunteers.

“People like Everette is really what inspires others to say help your community. You can make a difference anyway you can,” Marroletti said.

The volunteer spirit has been with Burkard long before he retired. The former Beale Air Force Base civil engineer used to volunteer with rural fire departments and he once played in a charity band that played for seniors, but his passion for Meals on Wheels has a deeper meaning.

“My daughter died shortly before I retired and I thought this would be a good tribute to her,” Burkard said.

It is a tribute that’s lasted three decades and Burkard says it will continue as long as there’s a community to serve.

“I really like it here. Can’t think of any other place I’d rather live,” Burkard said.

Everette Burkhard is NorCal Strong. If you want to nominate a strong Northern Californian send a text 916-321-3310 and put NorCal Strong in the text. Feel free to send pictures and or web links in the submission.