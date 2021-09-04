Roseville group buys food from local restaurants and hands it out to those in need | NorCal Strong

The Roseville Demolay Group created a "Quaranteam" as a way to help various groups in their community.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The people who make Northern California Strong are those who inspire us and make our communities a great place to live. ABC10 wants to highlight their strength by recognizing what they do. This week we want to introduce you to the Roseville Demolay Group.

The Demolay is an International Masonic organization for young men between the ages of 12 - 21 years old. The group focuses on character building, leaderships skills and community service. To help out his community, Hunter Whitham, chairman of the organization, helped create the “Quaranteam,” a project that buys food from local restaurants and hands it out to those in need.

“Its about helping our community out as a whole," Whitham said. "Helping out those who don’t have access to food and helping out restaurants."

The pandemic made raising money for this project difficult, so the Quaranteam turned to social media for help. After sharing a promotional video, donations started coming in. The group raised about $11,000 and Whitham said every cent of what they raised went to local restaurants.

“Everyone wants to help out local business. Everyone wants to help out the homeless,” Whitham said. “Not everyone believes it at first, but those who receive it are really thankful.”

If donations continue to roll in at this pace, the Quaranteam says is could serve both the needy and local restaurants for several weeks.

“Even if you don’t have the money to donate, you can share the Facebook post and still help the cause,” Whitham said.

The Quaranteam will give out food again on Wednesday, April 14 at Campelli’s Pizza in Roseville, from both locations. See their Facebook page for future locations

The members of the Roseville Demolay are NorCal Strong. If you want to nominate a strong Northern Californian, send a text to 916-321-3310 and put NorCal Strong in the message. Feel free to send pictures and or links in the submission, too.

Watch more: