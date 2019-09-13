NORFOLK, Virginia — Hearing the wonderful sound of an ice cream truck making its way down the street is a childhood memory that's as sweet as the treats it carries.

The Norfolk Police Department is looking to bring that same energy through their newest community initiative -- an ice cream truck!

According to a few social posts, NPD will introduce the truck on Saturday, Sept. 14 at three different parks in Norfolk.

Norfolk law enforcement will be at Berkley Park at 12 p.m., Lafayette Park at 1 p.m. and Northside Park at 2 p.m.

During this time, officers will be giving out free ice cream to kids as part of a mission to develop authentic relationships with the community.

The truck is owned and operated by Norfolk Police and -- fun fact -- they're the first police department in Virginia to have an ice cream truck.

