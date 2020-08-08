Pilot dies in Lakeport plane crash

Pilot Matthew Herron, 89, of San Rafeal was found dead at the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A pilot and passenger are dead after a plane crashed in Lakeport on Friday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Williams Soaring Center at 5:40 p.m. Friday regarding an overdue aircraft, the sheriff's office said.

The aircraft was described as a LAK-17B FES MINI Glider. It took off from Lampson Airfield at 2 p.m. heading to Mendocino County. The Soaring Center provide the planes last known GPS coordinates, which placed it in the area of Matthews Road in Lakeport, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the area and found the aircraft which had crashed. Pilot Matthew Herron, 89, of San Rafeal was found dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies secured the scene and contacted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting an investigation into the crash.

