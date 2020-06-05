Placer County Sheriff celebrates National Correctional Officers Week

Happy National Correctional Officers Week and Corrections Staff Appreciation Week! The Auburn and South Placer jails, including our courts and transportation units, are comprised of 255 corrections members who play a vital role within the Sheriff’s Office, and around Placer County. Our correctional officers don’t just supervise our inmates; they support and encourage them to do better through the various programs within the Auburn and South Placer jails. There were a total of 750 inmates between the two jails who enrolled in the educational programming provided by the Placer School for Adults, for 2018-2019. We are so proud of the amazing work they do, and their commitment to keeping the inmates and community safe has only been magnified during these unprecedented times. We put together a video below featuring a special message from Sheriff Bell and Sergeants Smith and Tchobanoff — we also introduce you to several of our correctional officers who will give you a glimpse of their lives while they’re on duty. THANK YOU TO OUR CORRECTIONS STAFF, YOU ARE SO APPRECIATED!! 💙