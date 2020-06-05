Placer County Sheriff celebrates National Correctional Officers Week

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's Office is celebrating National Correctional Officers Week by highlighting the positive influence they have on the jail inmates.
At least 255 correctional officers work between the Auburn and Placer jails, officials said. Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell publicly thanked them in a video shared on social media.
"It's a tough job," Bell said. "But it's also critical for the healthy functioning of the criminal justice system."
South Placer Jail Correctional Officer Corrao said in the same video that the jail he works at is not what you would imagine: a place where an inmate sits in a cell and does nothing but wait. Instead, inmates receive education.
Sheriff's officials said there are about 750 inmates between the Auburn and South Placer jails who are enrolled in an educational program by the Placer School for Adults for 2018-2019.
Correctional officers also serve as mentors to those who are in the program, officials said.
"Later in life, they'll reach out to you saying thank you for the good advice, Corrao said.
Sgt. Smith also shared his appreciation for correctional officers for the service they are providing to Placer County during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Especially during this time of social distancing when we're worried about what's going on in the public they come in here not worried about their safety to provide a service to the inmates and the community of Placer County," Smith said.
READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter