SACRAMENTO, California — About 100 people were at Pollock Pines-Camino Community Center to talk about the chaos that happened on February 15 after Highway 50 shut down due to weather.

People who live in Pollock Pines say their community was overrun with chaos.

"My concern is that the night all the traffic happened Pollock pines essentially became lawless," said Jacqueline Mullinax, Pollock Pines resident.

"They get out and either play in the snow or relieve themselves in your yards and they just park," said Sandi Linnenbrink, Pollock Pines resident.

People were stranded for hours on Highway 50 when it closed because of a powerful storm.

Residents say visitors were doing things they shouldn't be doing.

"There was people getting out of their cars, people fighting each other, people trying to take each other out of their cars," Mullinax said. "Going to the bathroom on the side of the roads and there were kids in some of these vehicles."

The meeting was to hear from people on their concerns and for officials to take all the comments and put together a plan to prevent what happened from happening again.

Two weeks later people are still left dealing with what they left behind.

"Now that the snow is melting we're finding piles of trash, literal baby diapers, just piled up everywhere," Mullinax said. "People went nuts."

