YUBA CITY, Calif — The Yuba-Sutter Fair will continue its tradition of providing a fun environment when it opens Aug. 1 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said Dave Dillabo, spokesperson for the Yuba-Sutter Fair.

When:

The fair runs Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 and the doors open at noon. The fair closes on Thursday at 11 p.m. and at midnight for the rest of the fair.

What's there:

The fair will keep fan favorites like good food, rides, music and the Grandstand Arena events.

The events at the Grandstand Arena include:

Malicious Monster Truck Tour (8/1)

Premier Truck and Tractor Pulls (8/2)

Tuff Truck and Mud Bogs (8/3)

Twisted Metal Destruction Derby (8/4)

Each day will be filled with livestock and entertainment demonstrations such as Flo the Clown, K9 Kings High Flying Dog Show and the Junior Livestock and Vocational Projects Auction.

A full schedule of events can be found on the fair's website.

How much it cost:

Tickets for adults cost $10. Tickets for children ages 6 to 11 and adults older than 60 cost $6.

On the first day of the fair, tickets for entry will cost $5.

All kids under the age of 11 get in free on Friday.

Seniors and members of the military, whether active or veterans, get free admission on Saturday.

First responders are able to go to the fair for free on Sunday.

Carnival one-day wristbands cost $35.

Tickets to go to events in the grandstand costs $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 11.

Security:

Following the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that left three people dead, including the shooter, Dillabo said the fair will continue it's security measures of having California Highway Patrol and private security personnel at the fair. He said that all people who will be going into the fair will be checked by security before entering the fair.

"Public safety is our number one priority of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds," Dillabo said. "This means employees, directors, entertainers, vendors, everyone must go through the search and the wanding process."

Dillabo said that there will be people patrolling the fairground and perimeter throughout the fair. He added that because of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the security will make sure to check the perimeters more.

Dillabo also said that the Yuba-Sutter fairgrounds' staff has been through active shooter training and are prepared to help the CHP and police should something happen.

How to get there:

The fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Avenue. Parking costs $5 and can be found at the corner of Franklin Road and Wilbur Avenue and the corner of Wilbur Avenue and C Street.

