11 U.S. mayors commit to develop reparations pilot projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is part of a group of 11 U.S. mayors that have pledged to pay reparations for slavery to a small group of Black residents in their cities.

The mayors have committed to forming commissions to advise them on how to develop the programs. Once they can identify funding, the mayors say they will develop and implement programs to pay reparations to a “cohort of Black residents.”

The mayors, who represent big cities and the tiny town of Tullahassee, Oklahoma, say their goal is to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program could operate.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are leading the group.

