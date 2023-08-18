'We are the future': 12th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival raises money for youth programs

The Sacramento Banana Festival is Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at William Land Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nasara McDaniels Keys is working for a good cause. She joined the Youth Docent Program which has the goal to "foster and develop the youth for the workforce and entrepreneurship."

"Being in South Sacramento, there's not a lot of things for the youth in the community," said Keys.

It's why Nasara works as a docent at the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum in South Sacramento. Her job is to teach people about the exhibits and murals in the museum.

"The biggest thing that I've learned is that you're never done learning," said Keys. "It actually brings a smile on my face to give information to people that did not know about the information and now they can pass it on to somebody else."

Nasara's been busy lately setting up for the 12th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival. The festival is a fundraiser for the National Academic Youth Corps, a nonprofit providing dozens of art and educational programs, like the Youth Docent Program at the museum.

The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum started the Youth Docent Program in Jan. 2021. Youth docents, ranging from middle school to second-year college students, are researching, discussing and engaging visitors in exhibits at the museum.

The youth docents also manage the museum's online and social media presence, like Sojo Blog, a YouTube channel and TikTok account.

"We have to train another generation about museum service and how to work and engage communities in telling our narratives," said Alpha Bruton, research and development consultant with the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum.

Nas Muhammad works as a docent at the museum, too. He says he's learned more about Black history, the importance of respect and how to grow as a business person.

"Looking at all the history, they really do not teach you those things in school," said Muhammad. "I want to be an entrepreneur because my parents have businesses, so I want to create some type of business, sit down, make plans and goals so I can achieve it."

Nasara, along with other youth docents, is encouraging everyone to participate in this year's Banana Festival for a good cause. She says it's all about supporting the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow.

"I actually want to go into nursing and I also want to be tapped into other things, like real estate and selling life insurance," said Keys. "So it's important to support the youth because we are the future and we're the next generation, and to leave something powerful behind, it will be the next generation."

The 12th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival will be held at William Land Park. It's a family friendly event with live entertainment, food, shopping and fun for all ages.

The Sacramento Banana Festival is Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at William Land Park.

Tickets for the festival start at $6 and children 5 years old and under get in for free. To learn more about the Sacramento Banana Festival or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

