4 community leaders recognized at 7th annual Latina Estrella Awards

The awards were to congratulate the achievements of Latinas who were creating a positive impact across the Greater Sacramento Region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four Sacramento community leaders were recognized at the Latina Estrella Awards, an event hosted yearly by the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Paula Villescaz with San Juan Unified School District Board, business owner Shayne Corriea-Fernandez, District 4 Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero were all honored at the event.

"A lot of these Latinas today exude the leadership that we would like to continue to see throughout the Sacramento community, to support not only Latinas, but all women of color, women and everyone," explained Esmeralda Pena, Latina Estrella Awards co-chair and a board member at The Sacramento Chamber of Commerce.

For the last seven years, the awards were to congratulate the achievements of Latinas who were creating a positive impact across the Greater Sacramento Region. This year’s theme was “Latinas are Unstoppable.”