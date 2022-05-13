How to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month in Northern California

From live performances to music to authentic cultural foods, explore and learn about the Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander cultures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the month of May, people across the nation are paying tribute to the generations of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history as part of AANHPI Heritage Month.

Locally, people have already started celebrating our diverse cultures. Here are just a few events coming up that you can attend.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Night Market

Sacramento's first-ever AAPI Night Market will take place at the Capitol Mall. Instead of its usual annual installation gala, the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce is hosting the marketplace to celebrate the richness of AAPI cultures. There will be more than 30 food and drink vendors, several local merchants and live performances. The Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce announced that the event is now sold out.

Friday, May 13

6-10 p.m.

Capitol Mall

Pakistan Cultural Festival

Experience the first-ever Pakistan Cultural Festival in the Greater Sacramento region! Learn about the culture through street food, art, dance and a Sufi concert. The event is free to attend. You can find more information HERE.

Saturday, May 14

1-6 p.m.

Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St.

Summer Night Market

If you aren't able to make it to the AAPI Night Market, you can still celebrate AAPI cultures at Hmong Youth and Parents United's Summer Night Market! The nonprofit will host night markets on the second Saturday of each month from May through August. There will be food and entertainment. Food will be free for those 18 and under. For this month's event, you can also catch a youth volleyball tournament. You can register for the event HERE.

Saturday, May 14

3-7 p.m.

The HOPE Center, 631 Eleanor Ave.

California AANHPI Strategy Summit

AAPI Data will host a strategy summit event over Zoom that will feature community leaders and researchers. During the call, the organization will launch two reports - the State of AANHPI's in California and the AANHPI Unmet Needs Report. It will be a space to collectively develop strategies among organizations to strengthen policy impact. You can register HERE.

Monday, May 16

12- 2:30 p.m.

Zoom

Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival is coming back in full force. The Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village announced the festival will be available both virtually and in-person. This year's event will open with the critically acclaimed and award winning film "Minari." You can buy tickets and view the full program HERE.

Saturday, May 21 - Sunday, May 22

Starts at 11 a.m. both days

The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, 2700 Capitol Ave.

Hmong Heritage Celebration

La Familia Counseling Center, Hmong Innovating Politics and Hmong Youth and Parents United are hosting a Hmong Heritage celebration. It will include food, live entertainment and a raffle. There will also be a vaccination clinic on-site. The event is free to attend.

Saturday, May 21

1-6 p.m.

Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave.