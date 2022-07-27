ABC10 Presents: 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street' two-part series

The two-part series, produced by ABC10's Race and Culture team, explores the Black entrepreneurial spirit in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10, in partnership with the Florin Square Shopping Center in South Sacramento, is proud to announce a special two-part series screening of “ABC10 Presents: Sacramento’s Black Wall Street” on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The free screenings will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Florin Square, a Black-led shopping center in South Sacramento that is home to more than 200 businesses, retail stores and non-profits with Black and other minority owners. There will be two Q&A panels moderated by Kandace Redd, ABC10’s lead Race & Culture reporter, immediately following the screenings. The panelists, who are all Black leaders and local business owners in Sacramento, will include the following:

2 p.m. screening

Chris Lodgson, creator and owner of Sac Black Biz

Robynne Rose-Haymer, vice president of Capitol Impact

Thomas Donaldson, owner of Florin Square Shopping Center

6 p.m. screening

Timothy Poole, founder of Hooked on Fishing Not on Violence

Betty Davis, co-owner of Culture Collection

Thomas Donaldson, owner of Florin Square Shopping Center

The series was produced by ABC10’s Race and Culture team and traces the Black entrepreneurial spirit in Sacramento to the emergence of one of the most prosperous Black Wall Streets in the United States -- the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We invite the community to attend these special screenings to watch an in-depth and thoughtful series that sheds light on a largely untold topic important to so many resilient Black business owners,” said Risa Omega, president and general manager of ABC10. “It is our hope that focusing on culturally significant topics such as these will serve as a catalyst for further conversation, deeper understanding, and more support of our valued Black-owned businesses in the greater Sacramento area.”

While the “ABC10 Presents: Sacramento’s Black Wall Street” screenings are free, space is limited and interested attendees are encouraged to register for tickets via Eventbrite.