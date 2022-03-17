'It feels hurtful' | American River College president speaks out regarding racist threats

"As it relates to safety, I think that's what we need to commit to," said Melanie Dixon, president of American River College.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Black Faculty and Staff Association (BFSA) wants Los Rios Community College District to address racism in the workplace.

BFSA provides support to Black district employees. On Tuesday, the group sent the district a list of demands concerning safety, transparency, and leadership commitment.

"People want to know they're safe at work," said Dr. Debra Crumpton, President, BFSA. "We're asking that mental health services be afforded to Black employees, we're asking for anti-racist protocols to be put in place, we're asking for anti-racist professional development that is mandatory."

The demands come after the district says a former student at American River College sent racist threats to the college president, Melanie Dixon.

Dixon is the second Black woman president at ARC. In a one-on-one interview with ABC10's Race and Culture team, Dixon said she was scared after the racist incident. But, after receiving outpouring support from the district, faculty, staff and community members, Dixon is now focused on remaining positive and hoping for change.

"It feels hurtful," Dixon said. "But, as it relates to safety, as it relates to voice, as it relates to shaping the future of our colleges, with Black people in mind and any other communities of color that's experiencing also horrific things, I think that's what we need to commit to, and that's what you see in those demands. I think we are prepared as a district and certainly as a college to respond."

BFSA gave the district seven days to respond to the list of demands. The group met with the district on Thursday to discuss the demands and figure out, together, the next appropriate steps.

"Change is going to come," Crumpton said. "We just have to keep keeping on, and stay steadfast in this and not allow ourselves to get sick and tired. We just simply have to get re-engaged, connect with one another, and stay hopeful."

Dr. Brian King is the Chancellor of the Los Rios Community College District. In response to the BFSA concerns and demands, he released a statement, in full, reading:

"The entire Los Rios administration is committed to the work of anti-racism and to making meaningful changes on behalf of our students, faculty, and staff. Our black and African-American community is hurting, and we stand with them. We are taking a thorough look at the demands they have sent us and are anxious to get started working closely with them to address issues of racism and bias in our colleges."

The full list of BFSA demands are shown below:

Safety

Demand: That there be an independent investigation of the attack (i.e., hate crime) perpetrated against President Dixon, and that it includes an extensive investigation of racial incident and racism at each of the four Los Rios colleges, its centers, and the district office.

Demand: That specific mental health services be afforded to Black employees who self-report feelings of fear, anxiety, panic, and other conditions that warrant professional care.

Demand: That antiracism protocols be established to protect the physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being of Black employees. Such protocols should include, but not be limited to, extra sick or mental health days and the ability to work remotely when feeling threatened.

Transparency

Demand: That the name and photo of the person who launched the attacks against President Dixon be released to each college immediately.

Demand: That there be a real-time reporting system for racial incidents and hate crimes that are perpetuated at any Los Rios college, center, the district office, and other district location.

Demand: That a district-wide hotline be established to facilitate safe, confidential, and time-sensitive reporting of racial incidents and hate crimes.

Leadership Commitment

Demand: That the district require (i.e., make mandatory) antiracist professional development for all employees and that the instructors be BFSA-approved.

Demand: That the district require all supervisors and deans attend a BFSA-facilitated professional development workshop aimed at alleviating racial bias toward classified professionals and improving their ability to thrive within the district.

Demand: That there be a focused leadership review of and renewed commitment to the August 11, 2020, BFSA letter titled, Institutional Racism and Anti-Blackness in Los Rios Community College District

Demand: That there be a written acknowledgement of this letter upon receipt and that within seven days there be a response that includes a timeline that conveys urgency and importance for addressing each demand.

