x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Race and Culture

Bay Area city apologizes for bulldozing blues community

After more than 50 years since Russell City was declared a "blighted area," some say an apology is not enough to make things right.

HAYWARD, Calif — A California city has apologized to Black and Latino residents and descendants of a tight-knit community that was torn down more than half a century ago. The East Bay Times reports Sunday that the apology was welcomed by many from the 12-block area known as Russell City in Hayward. The community had unpaved roads and no fresh water but was a vibrant hub for blues musicians until it was torn down to make way for an industrial hub. The Hayward City Council issued the apology on Nov. 16. It’s among a number of U.S. cities that have been reckoning with past racial injustices. 

Read the full story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

Black-owned businesses in Sacramento hope for support this Black Friday weekend