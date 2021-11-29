Bay Area city apologizes for bulldozing blues community

HAYWARD, Calif — A California city has apologized to Black and Latino residents and descendants of a tight-knit community that was torn down more than half a century ago. The East Bay Times reports Sunday that the apology was welcomed by many from the 12-block area known as Russell City in Hayward. The community had unpaved roads and no fresh water but was a vibrant hub for blues musicians until it was torn down to make way for an industrial hub. The Hayward City Council issued the apology on Nov. 16. It’s among a number of U.S. cities that have been reckoning with past racial injustices.