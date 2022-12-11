Four-day black classical music festival comes to Sacramento

The Colour of Music Festival is four days long, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and ending on Friday, Nov. 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A cast of black musicians and vocalists that have been professionally and classically trained will be performing in a music festival called the Colour of Music, Black Classical Musicians Festival.

The Colour of Music Festival is four days long, starting on Tuesday, November 15 and ending on Friday, November 18. It will be filled with diverse classical performances and discussions over classical masterworks, chamber, vocal, piano, and organ performances and literary presentations at various venues in Sacramento.

The Colour of Music, Incorporation's mission is to provide opportunities for composers, musicians and vocalists of African descent. This is an opportunity for these artists and musicians to share their musical talents, knowledge, and inspiration and to showcase the impact and significance of Black classical composers and performers in America and worldwide.

"With an array of classical offerings highlighting black contributions to orchestral, chamber, voice, piano and organ, returning to California’s capital is a milestone for our organization and we are honored Visit Sacramento and the City of Sacramento chose Colour of Music Festival ‘Petit’ as another reason to visit and enjoy the region as we add to its cultural fiber," said Lee Pringle, founder and artistic director of Colour of Music Festival, in a statement.

This festival presents a wide-ranging repertoire of classical music and recognizes black and talented artists and musicians across the globe.

18th Century French violinist, soloist, conductor, and overall concertmaster Anyango Yarborough-Davenport is from Munich, Germany and grew up in a talented household. Her mother is American soloist Africa Yarbo-Davenport and her late father is Hans Peter Jillich, an Austrian conductor.

Not only is Yarborough-Davenport a concertmaster for the Colour of Music Festival, but she is also an assistant professor of violin and coordinator of violin and chamber music at the Pontifical Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia.

Yarborough-Davenport had her mother as a role model and always saw her mother as a leader. In turn, she wants to be an inspiration to others and she got her chance in 2017 to start that journey with the Colour of Music.

"I think this is bigger than just putting on a couple of concerts," said Yarborough-Davenport. "I think it changes the way classical music is seen nowadays, how it's represented, and how it will affect future generations."