People that you should know for Black History Month 2022

Today, Samuel Hubbard Elementary School, named after William's son, educates students in Monroe County. The William Hubbard campus, where the original building once stood, is now a community park and museum of educational history. Decades of students have passed through the schools which also served a site of community unity.

With the help of both white and Black residents in Monroe County, Hubbard went only to establish the Forsyth Industrial School in December of 1902. In 1931, the name changed to the State Teachers and Agricultural College under the University System of Georgia. It became one of Georgia’s top institutions to educate Black teachers. After much debate, the school was merged with the Fort Valley State College in 1938. Hubbard served as Director of Public Relations at Fort Valley State, until he was hospitalized at Saint Luke Hospital in Macon.

As he attempted to support his family as a photographer, a minister at the Kynette Methodist Church allowed him to maintain his photography lab in the basement of the church. In exchange for having a place to work, Hubbard taught seven students at the minister’s request, thus beginning William Hubbard’s historic educational efforts in Monroe County.

After he graduated from Fisk, he taught for four years in Cuthbert, Georgia. As an educated Black man, always focused on teaching opportunities and giving back to the community. Hubbard entered the teaching arena in Monroe County by a unique way.

Professor William Hubbard was born just after the Civil War in Wilkinson County. He attended Ballard Normal School in Macon and graduated from Ballard in 1891. He went on to attend Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Hubbard married Mollie Helena Worthy, a Ballard Normal graduate from Monroe County.

Ruth Hartley Mosley rose to social prominence in Macon and when she spoke, people listened. Active in the NAACP, she was a founding board member of the Booker T. Washington Community Center. She owned extensive real estate. In her will, she left a trust to establish an education funds for nursing students, and the Ruth Harley Mosley Women’s Center. Today, the building at 626 Spring Street is a community-use facility. It’s also a location where her legacy continues as a place to encourage young girls to become nurses and community leaders.

She married Richard Hartley and become a licensed mortician with her husband in Macon, Georgia. They established the Central City Funeral Home Business. Following her husband's death in 1931, she continued to invest and build her fortune. Six years later, she married Fisher Mosley of New York City. In 1938, she began serving as a nurse with the Health Department and with Bibb County Schools.

She became a registered nurse while training in North Carolina and Chicago. When she returned to Georgia, she started working at the State Sanitarium in Milledgeville, later known as the Central State Hospital. There, she became the first black female to head a nursing department, the “Colored Females Department,” in 1910. She was only 24 years old.

Ruth Hartley Mosley was born as Ruth Price in Savannah in 1886. According to historians’ reports, she received an excellent education in Savannah. Her father was said to be a proud bootmaker who instilled a “legacy of independence and determination” into her.

By then the country was at war, and throughout the conflict Rock was a tireless advocate for abolition of slavery. Like Frederick Douglass, he was an enthusiastic recruiter for the black volunteer regiments from Massachusetts. On February 1, 1865, the day after the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, Senator Charles Sumner introduced a motion at the U.S. Supreme Court; when it passed that same day, John S. Rock became the first African American admitted to practice there. Rock's declining health prevented him from fully exercising this hallmark privilege. He died of tuberculosis in December 1866.

A gifted orator, he lectured on behalf of the abolitionist cause, voting rights for free African Americans, and the newly-formed Republican Party. After poor health forced him to give up his medical practice in 1859 (by 1861, he had also given up dentistry), the undaunted Rock pursued a career in law. In 1861, he was one of the first African Americans admitted to the Massachusetts Bar; in September of that year, he was appointed a Justice of the Peace for Boston and Suffolk County, Massachusetts.

He had not given up on being a physician, however, and after renewed effort, he was admitted to the American Medical College and graduated with a medical degree in 1852. He and his wife moved to Boston where Dr. Rock established a successful practice that offered free services to fugitive slaves.

An eloquent activist and master of several professions, John S. Rock (1825–1866) was born in Salem, New Jersey, to free black parents. Educated in the public schools, he was a grammar school teacher between 1844 and 1848 and also studied medicine while working as an assistant to two white doctors. After being denied admission to medical school, Rock studied dentistry and subsequently opened a dental practice in Philadelphia in 1850.

Solomon Humphries' reputation was such that when he died in August of 1858, all the merchants in Macon closed their shops for an hour to attend his funeral. It was held at the Presbyterian Church in Macon and sermonized by a white pastor.

However, while he became very wealthy, Humphries died poor. Historians say he allowed two white men to operate the business who “speculated” or spent his funds. In his later years, Humphries would run his own store.

Humphries was so highly-respected that he not only was able to obtain credit for the store, but purchased the freedom of other Blacks in Macon. Those individuals also worked in the store.

According to Macon historians and the 1993 13WMAZ documentary called "Black Cultural History in Macon, Georgia," Solomon Humphries opened the first Black-owned business in Macon. He was a freed slave in the 1830s who opened his business on Main Street. Before growing the business into what was known as a "general store," Humphries sold sandwiches, but it was the general store that made him wealthy. There, he sold clothing, food, and a variety of daily life needs of the era.

Kenner passed away on January 13, 2006 in Washington, D.C. at the age of 93. Although she never received awards, fame or wealth during her lifetime, Kenner’s inventions had an enduring impact on everyday life.

Kenner continued to invent in spite of obstacles. In 1976, after her sister was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Kenner patented a walker with an attachable tray and pocket for carrying items. In the 1980s, Kenner invented a toilet paper dispenser with paper that was always reachable, and a back washer that could be mounted to a shower wall.

Kenner’s first patent came in 1957 for the sanitary belt, which was used to hold sanitary napkins in place. This was before adhesive maxi pads and tampons were invented. Although Kenner had invented the sanitary belt years before, she could not afford to file for a patent, and she experienced racism in her quest to obtain a patent. The company that first showed interest in her invention rejected it after they discovered that she was Black.

Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner (May 17, 1912 – January 13, 2006) was an inventor who received 5 patents. Kenner succeeded in patenting inventions that made everyday life easier. Her inventions include the sanitary belt -- a predecessor to the maxi pad, a serving tray and pocket that connect to a walker, and a toilet paper holder that ensures the loose end of the paper is within reach.

CATHAY WILLIAMS

Cathay Williams (September 1844 – 1893) was an African-American soldier who enlisted in the United States Army under the pseudonym William Cathay. She was the first Black woman to enlist, and the only documented to serve in the United States Army posing as a man.

Williams was born in Independence, Missouri, to a free man and a woman in slavery, making her legal status also that of a slave. During her adolescence, Williams worked as a house slave on the Johnson plantation on the outskirts of Jefferson City, Missouri. In 1861 Union forces occupied Jefferson City in the early stages of the Civil War. At that time, captured slaves were officially designated by the Union as "contraband," and many were forced to serve in military support roles such as cooks, laundresses, or nurses.

Despite the prohibition against women serving in the military, Cathay Williams enlisted in the United States Regular Army under the false name of "William Cathay" on November 15, 1866, at St. Louis, Missouri, for a three-year engagement, passing herself off as a man. She was assigned to the 38th United States Infantry Regiment after she passed a cursory medical examination. Only two others are known to have been privy to the deception, her cousin and a friend, both of whom were fellow soldiers in her regiment.

Shortly after her enlistment, Williams contracted smallpox, was hospitalized and rejoined her unit, which by then was posted in New Mexico. Possibly due to the effects of smallpox, the New Mexico heat, or the cumulative effects of years of marching, her body began to show signs of strain. She was frequently hospitalized. The post surgeon finally discovered she was a woman, and informed the post commander. She was discharged from the Army by her commanding officer, Captain Charles E. Clarke, on October 14, 1868.

MICKEY GUYTON

Mickey Guyton (June 17, 1983 - ) is a country music artist who became the first solo Black woman artist to be nominated for a Grammy in a country category, and also the first Black woman artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Raised in Texas, Guyton was exposed to various types of music at a young age, and her material subsequently incorporates elements of contemporary country and R&B music. Moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2011, she would later sign a recording contract with Capitol Records Nashville.

In 2015, Capitol released her debut single, titled "Better Than You Left Me." The song reached number 34 on the US Country Airplay chart and helped her receive a nomination from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Guyton is known for breaking barriers with her hit song "Black Like Me," which bears the same name as John Howard's 1961 novel. The song is about her experiences navigating life and a career in country music as a Black woman. Guyton released the song in 2020 amid the spur of protests for Black Lives Matter that emerged across the nation after George Floyd's murder.

The singer made history at the Grammy Music Awards in 2021 after delivering a powerful performance of "Black Like Me," becoming the first solo Black woman artist to be nominated in a country category for the awards show. She later became the first Black woman artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music awards.

Guyton will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13 for the 2022 game.

(Info: AP, TEGNA)

PATRICK FRANCIS HEALY

Patrick Francis Healy was born in Macon, Georgia on February 27, 1834. Among his accomplishments, Healy is noted as the first Black American to become the president of a predominantly white university.

His mother was a former slave, and father was an Irish immigrant. Interracial marriage was prohibited by law in Georgia at that time. The Catholic Church did recognize interracial marriages, but there were no priests in the area, so the couple, Michael Morris Healy and Eliza formed a common-law marriage in 1829. Historians say they lived with each other faithfully for the rest of their lives until both died in 1850. Patrick Healy was one of 10 children born as slaves because of the law in Georgia. The eight children who survived held roles in the Catholic Church.

Healy’s parents sent him to the north for a better life, and he became a Catholic priest and Jesuit. Healy is most noted in history as the 29th president of Georgetown University from 1873 to 1882. Healy is recognized as the school's “second founder” because of his influence around the campus and Washington D.C. area. Historians say Healy worked to transform the institution into a modern university. During his time over the university, Healy is credited for increased the prominence of the sciences, raising the standards of the School of Medicine, expanding the Law School, and increasing the prominence of the sciences.

He is recognized as the first Black American to become a Jesuit, earn a Ph.D, and become the president of a predominantly White university. Because Healy’s biracial background was not widely known, he was able to move through life with little racial hostility. Although there was speculation about his racial background, Healy identified as white. However, knowledge of his mixed-race background was not a secret while he served as president of Georgetown University. Historians say Healy’s “fellow Jesuits knew of his mixed race,” but was not likely that they shared this knowledge outside of Jesuit circles.

Healy died January 10, 1910, in Georgetown.

EUGENE JACQUES BULLARD

Born in Columbus, Georgia on October 9, 1894, Corporal Eugene Jacques Bullard is credited with being the first Black American fighter pilot. A statue honoring him stands outside the Century of Flight hangar at Robins Air Force Base’s Museum of Aviation. During the war, his German enemies knew him as “the Black Swallow of Death.” He served in the two World Wars. Bullard flew in the French Air Service and served in other wartime positions. Liked and respected by his comrades, Bullard believed that through his deeds, people of African heritage might gain respect and equality in the US.

Bullard’s journey to France started in Georgia with parents who had French roots. He was the seventh of ten children born to William (Octave) Bullard, from the French Island of Martinique, and Josephine or Yokalee Thomas, a Native American. Eugene’s father’s family came from Martinique, an Island in the West Indies and spoke French fluently. They arrived in America as slaves when their French owners fled the Haitian revolution. His mother died when he was only 5, and Bullard’s father raised him.

In 1902, at the age of 8, Bullard fled Columbus after witnessing a mob nearly lynch his father. He knew his French roots and set out to make enough money to go to France. Through his many jobs as a preteen, he was able to save enough money to reach Norfolk, Virginia, and at the age of 12, stowed away on a German ship bound for Aberdeen, Scotland. At age 16, he began a successful career as a boxer. That skill allowed him to travel to Paris. Not only did he box, but also acted as an interpreter for the non-French speaking.

Europe had fallen deeper into war by 1914, and an underage Bullard joined the French Foreign Legion at 16. Bullard survived some of the worst battles of the war between 1914 and 1916. On 5 March 1916, Bullard was severely wounded. Even so, he recovered and later, was awarded the Croix de Guerre and Medaile Militaire.

Bullard’s injuries may have kept him out of the infantry, but fame from an interview by Will Irwin of The Saturday Evening Post opened the chance to join the French Flying Corps. Also, an American friend of Bullard’s bet him $2,000 that he could not become a pilot. Historians point proof that Bullard won the bet and was paid the money.

When the United States joined the war, Bullard wanted to transfer. He had been a pilot for three years. After passing the physical, he expected to receive an assignment in the Air Force. Instead, his application was ignored since white pilots refused to fly with him for the duration of the war. He went on the marry, have three children, and even start a successful nightclub in France. When war began to threaten France in July 1940, Bullard joined the French resistance movement. Because Bullard could speak three languages including German, he also served as a spy for France.

On 12 October 1961, after suffering a long illness, Eugene Jacques Bullard died. The French never forgot his service and honored him through the years. It was not until the 1960s that the American government recognized his heroism. On 23 August 1994, 77 years after Bullard’s American flight physical and application denial, he was officially honored. To pay homage to African American heroes wrongly ignored, President Bill Clinton posthumously commissioned Eugene Jacques Bullard a Second Lieutenant.

OZZIE BELLE McKAY

Historians note Ozzie Belle McKay’s dedication to community service and Macon’s Civil Rights movement. Thousands of young women and men gained leadership and social skills from McKay’s training. Historians see McKay as an organizer and “foot soldier” of the movement, but she was among the leaders who tried to avoid the limelight while working hard to make the community a better place. Her talents and hard work might have been missed by Macon if it was not for a childhood tragedy that brought her to the Pleasant Hill community.

Ozzie Belle McKay was born June 15, 1906 in Quitman, Georgia. She was 5 years old when her parents passed. McKay was sent to live with her uncle, aunt, and cousin in the then-segregated community of Pleasant Hill in Macon, Georgia. McKay’s aunt was the noted Cleopatra Love, an educator who focused on learning and teaching Black history. McKay said she enjoyed living in the nurturing community of Pleasant Hill, which got its name from “the cool evening breeze enjoyed long before air conditioning.” One of the things she says she took from her life in Pleasant Hill was realizing the community was a “microcosm of America.” There in Pleasant Hill was the economic, political, educational, and social strengths that held the area together in harmony.

Motivated by what she grew up around, Ozzie Belle McKay valued education and set out to give back to her community. She says she recognized her “ancestral obligations to serve and to give something back to the community” that gave her so much. She was especially interested in helping the community's children.

After McKay graduated valedictorian from Beda-Etta College in 1925, she went on to become one of the area’s most successful insurance agents with Atlanta Life Insurance. Beda Etta College was a business-focused school located in Pleasant Hill and founded by Minnie Lee Smith in 1921. McKay never learn to drive, so she did not have a car, but when she retired from Atlanta Life Insurance, it is reported that the company had to hire two agents to take her place.

Her influence was well-known, and she had an impact on local leaders of yesterday and present day. Politicians would often ask McKay for help getting elected because of her extensive list of contacts developed from her door-to-door work as an insurance agent. The late Dr. Lonzy Edwards, a Macon pastor, attorney, and former Bibb County commissioner, is quoted as saying, “No one in his right mind would ever enter a political battle without making sure Miss Ozzie is on your side.”

McKay’s work with children began with her annual doll parties. It was done to give children positive images of themselves and build their self-esteem. Over her decades of dedication to young women and men, she founded of the Ozzie Belle McKay Federated Girls Club and the Lewis B. Sheftall Boys Club. Thousands of people past through her social and civic training under the organizations and went on to hold various successful positions.

McKay was the treasurer of the Macon Chapter of the NAACP for more than 30 years. She served on the boards of the Booker T. Washington Center and the Ruth Hartley Mosley Women’s Center. She also organized the Neighborhood Watch Club in her Pleasant Hill community.

She received many awards during her lifetime. Former Governor Joe Frank Harris named her Lt. Colonel of Georgia. She was given the President Award for her role in the Democratic Women of Bibb County. She was selected as a Woman of Achievement by the Georgia Career Women’s Network and honored by her founding club members over the years. Among the last large gatherings of women celebrating Ozzie Belle McKay happened in 1997. The then-88-year-old McKay was celebrated by some thousands of young women she taught community leadership skills to under the Federated Girls Club.

Ozzie Belle McKay died on October 14, 2004, at the age of 95.

HENRY BOX BROWN

Born into slavery in Louisa County, Virginia, Henry Brown (1815 or 1816-June 15, 1897) became a skilled worker in a Richmond tobacco factory. About 1836 he married Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by another master, and the couple had at least three children. Brown was able through overwork to rent a house for his family. In August 1848 Nancy Brown's owner suddenly sold her and the children out of the state. With nothing to keep him in Richmond, Brown resolved to escape to freedom. Working with a free black dentist and a white shoemaker, he concocted a scheme to ship himself north. On March 23, 1849, his co-conspirators sealed Brown into a wooden crate and placed it on a train bound for Philadelphia. After 26 hours, Brown arrived at the office of the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society, where he was unboxed, alive and free.

As Henry Box Brown, he began an active career lecturing and performing. He worked with the artist Josiah Wolcott and others to create a moving panorama to illustrate his lectures about slavery. Henry Box Brown's Mirror of Slavery opened in Boston on April 11, 1850. During the lecture, Brown would climb into a replica of the box and re-create his unboxing. By October 1850, after an abortive kidnapping attempt and fearful that he would be arrested and returned to Virginia under the new federal Fugitive Slave Act, Brown sailed for England, where he remained for more than a decade.

In his performances in England and Wales, Brown mingled his antislavery lecture and panorama with entertaining acts. In 1875 he returned to the United States with a wife, whom he had married by 1859, and a daughter. The Browns performed at Milbury and Worcester, Massachusetts, at the beginning of 1878, and an Ontario newspaper reports a performance of the Brown Family Jubilee Singers at Brantford on February 26, 1889. By that time Henry Box Brown was living in Toronto, where he died on June 15, 1897. He was buried in Necropolis Cemetery there.

BESSIE STRINGFIELD

Bessie Stringfield (1911 or 1912 – February 16, 1993) was a motorcyclist who was the first African-American woman to ride across the United States solo, and was one of the few civilian motorcycle dispatch riders for the US Army during World War II. Credited with breaking down barriers for both women and Jamaican-American motorcyclists, Stringfield was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The award bestowed by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) for "Superior Achievement by a Female Motorcyclist" is named in her honor.

During World War II Stringfield served as a civilian courier for the US Army, carrying documents between domestic army bases. She completed the rigorous training and rode her own blue 61 cubic inch Harley-Davidson. During the four years she worked for the Army, she crossed the United States eight times. She regularly encountered racism during this time, reportedly being deliberately knocked down by a white male in a pickup truck while traveling in the South.

In the 1950s, she qualified as a nurse in Miami and founded the Iron Horse Motorcycle Club. Her skill and antics at motorcycle shows gained the attention of the local press, leading to the nickname of "The Negro Motorcycle Queen." This nickname later changed to "The Motorcycle Queen of Miami," a moniker she carried for the remainder of her life.