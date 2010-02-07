Black History Month 2023 | Events across Northern California

From daily events to supporting local organizations, here's a guide to Black History Month 2023.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black History Month kicked off Feb. 1 in the U.S. According to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, this year's theme is "Black Resistance."

The theme focuses on how African Americans dealt with historic and ongoing systematic oppression in all forms, yet highlights how important Black history is in the United States.

The 2023 theme is also a call to everyone to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to establish safe spaces, where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.

In terms of ways to celebrate Black History Month, here are some events to attend and support in Northern California.

Come down to the California Museum where you can take a look at Black American contributions to California’s rich history. Focusing on themes of resilience, activism, democracy and community, this exploration of signature and temporary exhibits highlights the influence of Black Americans in California.

Feb. 1 - 28

Located at The California Museum (1020 O St., Sacramento)

Organized by The California Museum

This free celebration highlights the accomplishments Rosa Parks made during her lifetime as well as the legacy she left behind and how Transit Equity Day helps level the playing field for Global Intermodal Transportation Systems.

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3

Located at Smic's Bar Sacramento (1200 K St. Suite 8)

Organized by California Black Agriculture Working Group

This is an opening reception for a solo exhibition featuring the mixed-media artwork of local artist and community activist, Shonna McDaniels. This event is free and open to the public with music, light refreshments, and art on display.

5:30 – 8 p.m. Feb. 3

Located at Gallery 625 (625 Court St., Woodland)

Organized by YoloArts

This art show is meant to amplify black artists working in our community and region. Join to view art and meet the artists! There will be light refreshments provided and an educational exhibit.

SacTownYouthNights is a catalyst for youth, teens, young adults and families to have a safe space to hang out while enjoying a wide range of exciting activities in a positive environment. This event consists of food, entertainment, music, arts and crafts, raffles, resources, and a poetry contest!

Did you know that February is National Heart Health Month too? This event reminds us to use this month to take extra care of our heart health and help those who already suffer from heart disease. Be sure to wear red and come enjoy live jazz music, speed networking, drinks and appetizers, and good company!

This event is filled with inspirational speakers to talk about the contributions Africans and African Americans have made in history from the past until now and beyond, a tribute to military members, spoken word, health screenings, a book giveaway for children, live music, and more!

1 – 5 p.m. Feb. 4

Located at Marina Lounge (700 Main St., Suisun City)

Organized by Sierra Knuckles

Come out and enjoy a presentation given by direct descendants of Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen about the first Black military aviators. They will cover facts, statistics, and personal historical perspectives on their true history and legacy.

7 – 9 p.m. Feb. 8

Located at Parks & Recreation Office Building Senior Activity Room (5460 5th St., Rocklin)

Organized by GlobalMarketplace.org

Come kick off Black History Month and learn the history behind the building that is not only a historical landmark, but also where the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce meets! Enjoy food, music, and good company.

1 – 5 p.m. Feb. 9

Located at 1810 S St., Sacramento

Organized by Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce

Come up to the mic and speak your piece! The Roberts Family Development Center invites those of all ages to sing, rap, recite your own poetry pieces, dance or share any form of expression in honor of Black History Month.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Located at the Roberts Family Development Center (770 Darina Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the Roberts Family Development Center (R.F.D.C.)

A celebration of artistic expression created to uplift and highlight Black achievement through poetry, music, dance and singing, this event will offer an opportunity to acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans who have devoted their time, talents, culture, and resources to make a difference in the Rancho Cordova community and throughout the Sacramento region.

7 – 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Located at Rancho Cordova City Hall (2729 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova)

Organized by the Greater Sacramento Urban League and the City of Rancho Cordova

This play is the premier production for Celebrations Arts 2023 Season and shares the African American experience of overcoming discrimination.

Feb. 10 - March 5

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Celebration Arts and St. HOPE's Guild Theater

Come celebrate the sweet potato and learn about its cultural importance, its health benefits, and more! This is a community event filled with local entertainment, vendors, and a sweet potato pie eating contest.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Feb. 11

Located at Samuel Pannell Meadowview Community Center (2450 Meadowview Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Sacramento Valley Section

A community event honoring Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with food, music, performances, vendors and health services.

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 11

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by SEIU-UHW AFRAM Caucus

Author, dynamic speaker, visionary, and entrepreneur 19 Keys is coming to Sacramento to talk about his journey to success and shed light on the historical context of creating and addressing the inequities that are built into our institutions. There will be special guests as well as featured artists.

6 – 9 p.m. Feb. 11

Located at Luther Burbank High School (3500 Florin Road, Sacramento)

Organized by Sojourner Truth African Museum and African Americans for Balanced Health

Let's Read Oak Park is presented by St. HOPE for elementary school-aged children to explore books and participate in hands-on activities with an emphasis on cultural themes!

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Feb. 11

Located at Underground Books (2814 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by St. HOPE

A celebration of Black family, love, economics, and health. There will be live music, food, panel discussions, a fashion show, guest speakers, cooking demos, black wineries, a vendor market, a Black heritage 5K walk/run, a mural kick-off, and a kid's zone!

A family-friendly event open to those of all ages to spread love! Black History Month gives us the opportunity to bring the community together with genuine love and connections and at this event you can spread love through art and good company.

6 – 9 p.m. Feb. 14

Located at 5940 Rosebud Lane, Unit 1 Sacramento

Organized by Iamsacevents

To celebrate Black excellence and Black-owned spirits, this is a 5-course dinner presented by Fixins Soul Kitchen paired with a cocktail and an opportunity to learn the history of Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller.

6 – 9 p.m. Feb. 15

Located at Fixins Soul Kitchen (3428 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Fixins Soul Kitchen

A feature-length documentary and panel discussion discussing the issues fueling the maternal health crisis within the African American community and advocating for best practices to enhance birthing equity for all women, especially Black women.

1 – 5 p.m. Feb. 15

Located at 1600 Capitol Ave., Sacramento

Organized by Women in the Room Productions

A community-building event designed for BIPOC educators and their allies. Sip on some coffee or tea and connect more with the educators in the community.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Located at DRiP Espresso (1004 24th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento City Unified School District: Human Resource Services

A Black alternative to Valentine's Day. A night of self-love and a night to promote love for each other through culture, dinner, and dancing.

6 – 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Located at Hilton Stockton (2323 Grand Canal Blvd., Stockton)

Organized by Delta Iota Iota - Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

A free community health fair focusing on physical and mental health within the Black community. Participate in presentations, workshops, giveaways, wellness activities, and more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 18

Located at Greater Sacramento Urban League (3725 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Greater Sacramento Urban League

A free stand-up comedy show filled with a night of great laughs, food and drinks! Hosted by Buddy Rahming, there will be featured comedians Dejan Tyler, Alvin Duke, Tess Frey, Aja Mae and D-Roc.

7 – 10 p.m. Feb. 18

Located at Jet's American Bar & Grill (1226 20th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Buddy Rahming

Celebrate Black History Month at this annual Black History Month Art Show and Crafters event! There will be art, vendors, crafters, shopping, wine tasting at 14 tasting rooms, food trucks on-site and more.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 19

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill

Celebrate Black History Month with comedy and some poetry by local talent! With laughs from comedian Lance Woods, this event also accepts donations for men, women, and children if you bring hats, gloves, or scarves.

6:30 – 10 p.m. Feb. 19

Located at Learning to Love Development Center (4349 Stockton Blvd. Suite. 9, Sacramento)

Organized by Learning to Love Development Center LLC

Come out and enjoy entertainment from the loc community including a focus on the art and history of locs, an education panel, a live loc learning course as well as a loc hair show!

3 – 7 p.m. Feb. 19

Located at Country Club Lanes (2600 Watt Ave. #6296, Sacramento)

Organized by Twisted Loc Lounge

A special Black History Month event with great food for the soul and great reggae vibes for uplifting!

5 – 8 p.m. Feb. 19

Located at The Brickhouse Gallery & Art Complex (2837 36th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Soul Fyah Band

An event engaging two successful local restaurateurs, Ernesto Delgado and Ryan Royster, who have a mission to create immersive culinary experiences and bring the Sacramento community together through their love of food, art, and culture.

5:30 – 8 p.m. Feb. 21

Located at The Urban Hive (1007 7th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Capitol Creative Alliance

A concert that celebrates Black history and the history of hip-hop including performances from Brotha R.J., Yumz Awkword, hosted by Chuck Taylor and headlining is Bay Area native E-Train!

6 – 9 p.m. Feb. 22

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Guild Theater

A Crocker concert series creating connection and community through the arts and spreads love one beat at a time. Raised on the beautiful islands of Jamaica and Dominica in the Caribbean, Bryson Musiq and the Caribbean Soul present authentic Roots Rock Reggae!

7 – 10 p.m. Feb. 23

Located at The Crocker Art Museum (216 O St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Crocker Art Museum

The past, present and future are connected. Join this celebration as Black veterans reclaim their past and prepare for a new Golden Age of peace and prosperity!

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24

Located at California State Capitol Park (1300 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by the California Black Agriculture Working Group

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a parades, a Black Sports Hall of Fame Tribute to the "Original" Sacramento Kings, a hair battle, a music and film festival business fair and networking conference, nightly concerts and performances and more!

Feb. 24 – 26

Located at The Hyatt Regency (1209 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by Black Expo Events

A communal hub connecting local Black farmers and herbalists to the wider Sacramento community. This market will feature various Black farmers, herbalists, and artisans providing the best most local products!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at 3841 4th Ave., Sacramento

Organized by Sankofa Market Sacramento

With performances by Lucky Witherspoon, Vadia, Yardley Griffen and Lizzy Paris, this event is hosted by Dru Burks and honors the Sacramento pillars of the community Pleshette Robertson and Venetia James.

7 – 11 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at The Colonial Theatre (3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Conscious Vibes, BluPrynt Entertainment and Marketown Productions.

An evening of elegance and excellence starring the legendary Oscar Award and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and speaker Regina Belle.

7 – 10 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento (1209 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by Black Expo Events

Inspired by the origins of the first known beer recipe dating back to 3900 B.C. in Mesopotamia, this collaboration is an opportunity for those in the craft beer industry to amplify their voices and for the community to understand the underrepresentation in the industry.

6 – 9 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at Oak Park Brewing Company (3514 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by Oak Park Brewing Company

The 10th Annual Program and Luncheon celebrating African American Women making a difference in the community.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at Hilton Stockton (2323 Grand Canal Blvd., Stockton)

Organized by Stockton Women's Collaborative

The theme this year is: "From Challenge to Triumph." This conference is for 6th to 12th-grade students, families and caregivers and will focus on activism, advocacy, empowerment and much more within the community.

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at T.R. Smedberg Middle School (8239 Kingsbridge Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Elk Grove Unified School District

Celebrate Black culture with $10 tastings from Black, female-owned Amoy Wine, music from DJ Keep it Movin, and fun company!

12 – 4 p.m. Feb. 26

Located at Dále Vino Wine Bar (51 Marina Blvd. Suite C, Pittsburg)

Organized by Dále Vino Wine Bar

Bay Area

The annual kick-off is uniquely designed for AACSA to highlight and elevate and share Black creators' works and talents! There will be food, beverages, activities, information and resources, and invite the active participation of Black creatives.

2 – 5 p.m. Feb. 4

Located at African American Community Service Agency (304 North 6th St., San Jose)

Organized by the African American Community Service Agency

A free community event for all ages featuring local Black-owned businesses, food vendors, photo booths, fashion, giveaways, and good vibes. There will also be a 21+ afterparty with DJs playing all the best soca, afrobeats, reggaeton, salsa, hip hop and R&B music.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 10

Located at Lot 13 (341 13th St., Oakland)

Organized by Afro Soca Love

Come learn, celebrate, dance, eat, drink and shop for Black History Month 2023! Enjoy local vendors, guest speakers, performers and more.

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at CoBiz Richmond, Inc. (1503 Macdonald Ave. #Suite A, Richmond)

Organized by Cindy Howell

Join the largest free, family-friendly event of its kind in California. A parade and festival to celebrate the Black experience past, present and future. Come and be present, be creative, be open and be free!

12:30– 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Located at 14th St. & Franklin St., Oakland

Organized by Black Joy Parade

