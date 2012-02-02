Northern California events celebrating Black History Month

From daily events to local organizations, here's a guide to Black History Month 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feb. 1st, kicks off Black History Month in the U.S.

And according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Black History Month 2022's theme is "Black Health and Wellness." This theme focuses on its importance and it acknowledges the legacy of not only black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine, but other roles such as birth workers, midwives, herbalists, etc., throughout the African Diaspora.

The 2022 theme also addresses the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic and how important it is for people of color to be healthy physically and mentally.

In terms of celebrating Black History Month safely during COVID-19, here are some events to attend and support in Northern California.

Events

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 - Jan. 27

Main San Francisco Public Library (100 Larkin St., San Francisco)

Organized by African American Center of SFPL

An Ode to Us, is created for Black folks to honor the loveliness and diversity of "our hair." This interactive exhibit includes a selfie wall with images of popular hairstyles, hairstyle tutorials, personal narratives, poetry, objects for the hairstyles and tools.

More information about this event HERE.

Every Wednesday in February from 8 - 9:30 p.m.

Located at The Athletic Club Oakland (59 Grand Ave., Oakland)

Organized by Kick Black Comedy

Underground comedy show at the Athletic Club Oakland showcasing local artists and black entertainers.

More information about this event HERE.

Every Wednesday in February from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Located at Parliament Event Venue (811 Washington St., Oakland)

Organized by United Tribes of Africa

The brand "UTA" stands for United Tribes of Africa and is inspired by the pan African belief system that says all people of African descent are African regardless of the region. Their goal is to bring a consistent Afro-pop event to the bay area party scene as well as expose people to the sound of Africa. Doors open at 10 pm and tickets will also be sold at the door.

More information about this event HERE.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3

Located at Natomas Charter School (4600 Blackrock Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Natomas Charter School

Oh Freedom! The Story of the Underground Railroad celebrates this collaboration combining the stories of the men and women who were active in the fight against slavery with songs of the period.

More information about this event HERE.

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3rd

Location: California State Capitol (1315 10th St.)

Organized by California Rosa Parks Day Planning Committee

An event to come together and celebrate the birth of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks. Her lifetime of service is officially recognized this kickoff for our 22nd Anniversary of California Rosa Parks Day Weekend of celebrations throughout our Golden State and far beyond.

More information about this event HERE.

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Located at the Museum of the African Diaspora (685 Mission St., San Francisco)

Organized by the Asian Art Museum and the Museum of the African Diaspora.

Celebrate Black History Month with this compelling evening of poetry, dialogue, and solidarity between Black and Asian communities. Acclaimed local poets Tongo Eisen-Martin and Michelle “Mush” Lee read from their collections and then join in discussion with Nia McAllister, Public Programs Manager at the Museum of the African Diaspora. Followed by a Q&A.

More information about this event HERE.

4:30 - 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4

Located at VFW Post 67 (2784 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento)

Organized by California Black Agriculture Working Group

Rosa Parks Gala Dinner - VFW Post 67 Black History Month Celebration to follow, showcasing Farm to Fork Friday, Art and Agriculture.

1 - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

Located at The Queer Healing Art Center (3411 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland)

Organized by the Queer Healing Arts Center

For LBTQIA Women, Femmes + Non-binary Folks! You are invited to The QTPOC Paint + Sip Brunch presented by the Queer Healing Arts Center (Black + Indigenous Owned) and hosted by Kin Folkz.

More information about this event HERE.

5 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

Located at Sacramento State University's Ballroom (6000 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by MLK Committee

23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sacramento Region's Community Celebration Event: The Annual MLK Celebration symbolizes the principles of freedom and unity, and the celebration of diversity that highlighted the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hosted in the Capital of California, this event serves as one of the largest gatherings of elected officials, judicial members, law enforcement, non-profits, community members, business leaders and students from our region and beyond. Your sponsorship will enable us to energize and help the next generation connect to the work of those who have come before them.

More information about this event HERE.

9 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 (doors open at 8 p.m.)

Located at the Starline Social Club Ballroom (2236 Martin Luther King Junior Way, Oakland)

Organized by Starline Social Club

Queens of the Underground is a quarterly all-women, Hip Hop, concert series. Our mission is to provide equitable spaces for women-identified artists to shine in the male-dominated culture of Hip Hop. In honor of Black History Month, the theme of this February’s show is Black Women Appreciation and features an all-Black Women lineup! They are especially excited to bring out New York-based rapper and producer, Ché Noir for her first CA show!

More information about this event HERE.

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

Located at The Guild Theatre (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by St. Hope

Join us for free family movies at the Guild Theater! For the month of February, the movie playing will either be Ruby Bridges or Soul in honor of Black History Month.

More information about this event and future showtimes HERE.

3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

Located at City Slicker Farms (2847 Peralta St., Oakland)

Organized by Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Uhuru Foods & Pies in Oakland in conjunction with Black Power Blueprint in St. Louis are embarking on a huge, one-of-a-kind building project and you are invited to participate in and support the realization of this historic movement. Join us for Wine Tasting for Reparations to raise money for the historical Jiko Kitchen Project. There will be food, wine, and a sit-down wine tasting hosted by Emilia Aiello from Juice for Justice, Idoia de Eguia Luna from Hobo Wine Company in Sonoma.

More information about this event and how to support HERE.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Located at 4521 Telegraph Ave., Oakland

Organized by Farms To Grow, Inc.

Their mission is to bring traditional legacy foods from Black farmers and other sustainable farmers into Oakland as they engage a community vibe of self-reliance, cooperative community development, and healthy sustainable environments for all. Each event is an opportunity for Farms to Grow, Inc. to aim a spotlight on the traditions and legacy of Black farmers.

More information about this event and how to support HERE.

10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Located at Underground Books (2814 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by St. Hope

Elementary school-aged children explore books and participate in hands-on activities with an emphasis on cultural themes. Students will engage in interactive book readings, select a free book of their choice to take home, and encourage reading together as a family!

More information about this event HERE.

2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Located at The Queer Healing Art Center (3411 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland)

Organized by the Queer Healing Arts Center

You are invited to The Queer Arts Center's Wine Tasting Brunch to honor the closing of Derrick Bell's retrospective exhibit WE WEAR THE CROWN. Hosted by Kin Folkz, in addition to music, food and wine - you will have a chance to meet Derrick Bell.

More information about this event HERE.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18

Located at Badlands Sacramento (2003 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Imperial Court of Sacramento - CGNIE

Come Celebrate with Badlands as they come together as one for Black History Month with a Charity Fundraising show.

More information about this event HERE.

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19

Located at Lake Chabot Regional Park (17600 Lake Chabot Road, Castro Valley)

Organized by Crown Up

Take a beautiful hike in honor of Black History Month. Unite as a community to remember our ancestors and pay homage to those living today.

More information about this event HERE.

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill

Please join the Old Sugar Mill as we Celebrate Black History Month with an Art Show, multiple vendors, crafters, shopping, live music, wine tasting, and more.

More information about this event HERE.

1 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Located at Humanist Hall (390 27th St., Oakland)

Organized by Chef Empress Xia Nei

Black History Month edition: Explore your connection to Goddesses in YOU! We are honored to offer our black queens an experience that will allow them to see and be the goddess in them. It is our intention to bring together our community creating intentional spaces for like-minded beings to be authentic within their own light. There will be a communal ceremony, speakers, live performances, vendors, food, music, art, fashion, and networking sessions.

More information about this event HERE.

2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Located at the San Leandro High School Arts Education Center (2250 Bancroft Ave., San Leandro)

Organized by San Leandro Historical Society

Told with terrific wit, yet searing honesty, "Not a Genuine Black Man" confronts what it meant to grow up an outsider in a lily-white suburb, and how Copeland claimed his identity in the place he now calls home.

More information about this event HERE.

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Located at Revive Ministry (611 Amador St., Vallejo)

Organized by A More Excellent Way Health

We want to celebrate the upcoming addition to your family and help you have a healthy and happy baby. Come and have fun in a virtual and drive-through shower with other expectant families. There will be free food, free education and free prizes!

More information about this event and how to support HERE.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Located at the Oakland Marriott City Center (1001 Broadway Oakland)

Organized by National College Resources Foundation

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a nonprofit educational enhancement organization and their mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. Their vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality. NCRF connects students to college, careers & beyond!

More information about this event and how to support HERE.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Located at the Banquet Hall of the IBEW Local 332 (2125 Canoas Garden Ave., #100, San Jose)

Organized by San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Harambee (meaning, "a call to unity and collective work") is the signature event for the San Jose Alumnae Chapter. Over the years, the chapter has raised well over $200,000 in college scholarship monies for local high school students. This is a fundraising event featuring entertainment, a vendor marketplace, raffle opportunity gift baskets, and a presentation of the 2022 scholarship recipients.

More information about this event and how to support HERE

4 - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Located at the Museum of the African Diaspora (685 Mission St., San Francisco)

Organized by SFJAZZ and the Museum of the African Diaspora.

In celebration of Black History Month and the closing weekend of the current exhibitions on view at MoAD, we bring, along with SFJAZZ, a concert with MartinLuther McCoy. Come and see "Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks and Billie Zangewa: Thread for a Web Begun" as McCoy closes out the exhibitions with a multimedia presentation and performance.

More information about this event HERE.

4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Located in San Francisco

Organized by WAA REEM

"The Faso DanFani on the Runway" is an event that aims to showcase Burkinabe textiles and the benefits of its pure cotton in the fashion industry. So, this event will bring together Burkinabe fashion designers from the Diaspora and the country. On the runway, they will showcase their art and the radiant colors of the main fabric of their country.

More information about this event HERE.

12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

The parade begins on 14th and Broadway in downtown Oakland

Organized by Black Joy Parade

Join them for the largest free, family-friendly event of its kind in California. A parade and festival to celebrate the Black experience past, present and future. They invite you to come be present, be creative, be open and be free. It’s their 5th year as a volunteer-run organization and movement which means Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, will be a bold celebration of the community and culture we’ve all created together.

More information about this event and how to support HERE.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Located at Sacramento State University's Ballroom (6000 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Black Expo

The 34th Annual Sacramento Black Expo will present the Black History Month Legacy Awards and then amazing recording artist Chante Moore will perform and be an Honoree along with other incredible people that are doing incredible things. You can walk the red carpet, dine with celebrities and celebrate Black Excellence in America; and enjoy the one and only legendary recording star Chante Moore.

More information about this event HERE.