Black History Month: NBA highlights 10 Black-owned Sacramento restaurants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Basketball Association is highlighting 10 Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Here's what they highlighted for Sacramento.

Colo's Soul Food

Colo's Soul Food is located at 2326 Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento. It's open Thursday to Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

Gumbo King

Gumbo King is located on 2201 Northgate Boulevard Suite F Sacramento. It's open Wednesday from 12-9 p.m., Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight., Friday: noon to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Louisiana Heaven

Louisiana Heaven is located at 6623 Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento. It's open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maestro Coffee House

Maestro Coffee House is located at 2069 Arena Boulevard in Sacramento. It's open from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mo'Betta Finger Foods

Mo'Betta Finger Foods is located at 3751 Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento. It's open Tuesday to Saturday from 12-7.30 p.m.

Nash & Proper

Nash & Proper is located at 1023 K St. Sacramento. It's open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Palace African Restaurant & Food Services

Palace African Restaurant & Food Services is located at 2645 El Camino Avenue Suite A in Sacramento. It's open Tuesday to Sunday from 1:30-8:30 p.m.

Queen Sheba

Queen Sheba is located at 1704 Broadway in Sacramento. It's Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Q1227

Q1227 is located at 1465 Eureka Road Suite 100 in Roseville. It's open Tuesday through Thursday 5-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

Tori's Place

Tori's Place is located at 1525 Grand Avenue in Sacramento. It's open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

